GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -One person has been taken into custody after shots were fired in southeast Grand Rapids Friday afternoon.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the shooting happened in the area of Ardmore Street SE and Silver Avenue SE around 12:30 p.m. No one was injured, but some property was damaged as a result of the gunshots. Police arrived on scene and set up a perimeter around a home in the 1900 block of Silver Avenue as a safety precaution. Officers used a bullhorn to call for anyone inside to come out with their hands up, and eventually entered the home when a homeowner provided them with a key. A search of the home confirmed the suspect was not inside.

"During that initial investigation time, it was determined that the suspect had fled the residence," GRPD Sgt. Dan Adams said. "Other officers in the city were able to locate the suspect and safely take him into custody with no force, no injury and no resistance."

An emergency communications operator was able to make contact with the suspect by phone and convinced him to surrender to police. The man was arrested in the area of Buchanan Avenue SW and 28th Street.

The Grand Rapids Police Department tweeted just before 3 p.m. that the suspect was in custody and that there was no danger to the public. The area was briefly placed on lock down while police worked to get the suspect in custody.

The suspect's identity is being withheld as the Kent County Prosecutor reviews the case.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact GRPD at 616-456-3400 or the Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

