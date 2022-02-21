3 Muskegon Co. teens injured in crash caused by suspected drunk driver

North Muskegon Police are investigating a Saturday evening crash at Whitehall Road and Ruddiman Drive that may have been caused by a drunk driver.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A crash that injured three Muskegon County teens Saturday night may have been the fault of a drunk driver.

North Muskegon Police Chief Edward Viverette tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE detectives are investigating why the Ford Fiesta with three teen girls and the larger SUV collided nearly head-on near the intersection of Whitehall Road and Ruddiman Drive around 7 p.m. Saturday.

"We have signs that it possibly could be drinking and driving," said Viverette. "That's what it appears right now, we want to finish up everything."

Muskegon County Jail records show North Muskegon Police booked a 26-year-old woman into the jail Saturday evening for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated second offense charge.

An on call judge set bond, and the woman was released from jail early Sunday morning after posting $200.

The three teens, who all are seniors at Reeths-Puffer, were released from the hospital after being treated for minor injuries.

"It could have been much worse," Viverette said.

The investigation may be ready Tuesday for prosecutors to make a charging decision.

"We submit everything and send it to the prosecutor and then the prosecutor makes a final decision," Viverette said.

"They are so lucky to even be alive," said Leana Reed, whose 17-year old daughter was riding in the backseat of the Fiesta.

Reed says her daughter and her two friends are all sore and bruised from head to toe.

"There's just not words to describe what a feeling that is, and how close of a call that was. They're very shaken up," said Reed. "All because of a decision this lady made."

Reed was disappointed to learn that even with a previous driving while intoxicated conviction on the woman's record, she was offered a low bond.

"That's very disappointing to say the least," Reed said.

