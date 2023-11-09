GRPS: Suspended Union High School football coach will not return to the sidelines

The school named Assistant Coach Scott Van Essen as interim head coach, and he's now stepping into the role of head coach moving forward.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools wrapped up an internal investigation into Union High School's head football coach's drunk driving arrest and shared he will not continue coaching the team.

Don Fellows will not return to the sidelines.

The district suspended him last month in connection to a drunk driving crash involving a pedestrian in North Muskegon.

Fellows is facing failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident, operating while intoxicated, and failure to stop after a collision charges.

The alleged incident did not involve GRPS or any of the district's students, the school said.

Fellows previously coached the Grand Rapids Christian High School football team, leading them to a state championship in 2012. He also posted the winningest record of all time at GRCH.

When Fellows joined Union's football program in 2020, the Red Hawks had lost 43 straight games and hadn't won since 2015.

Fellows was instrumental in rebuilding the high school football program.



