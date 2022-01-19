Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Portage

Police responded to the apartment after a 20-year-old woman arrived at the Portage Public Safety Headquarters and reported a deceased man.

PORTAGE, Mich. — The death of a 25-year-old Portage man is being deemed suspicious by police.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Tudor Circle at Briargate Apartments around 3:50 p.m. for an unresponsive man. Police are now considering his death to be suspicious.

According to the Department of Public Safety, police responded to the apartment after a 20-year-old woman arrived at the Portage Public Safety Headquarters and reported a deceased man.

The woman is currently being held for questioning and police are investigating the death.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact police at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.