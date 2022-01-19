Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — The death of a 25-year-old Portage man is being deemed suspicious by police.
Officers responded to the 400 block of Tudor Circle at Briargate Apartments around 3:50 p.m. for an unresponsive man. Police are now considering his death to be suspicious.
According to the Department of Public Safety, police responded to the apartment after a 20-year-old woman arrived at the Portage Public Safety Headquarters and reported a deceased man.
The woman is currently being held for questioning and police are investigating the death.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact police at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.