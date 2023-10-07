SUV crashes through house in Muskegon Heights

An SUV hit a house in Muskegon Heights Monday morning, according to the Muskegon Heights Fire Department.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — An SUV crashed into a home in Muskegon Heights early Monday morning, according to the Muskegon Heights Fire Department (MHFD).

The fire department shared photos of the incident that showed a GMC SUV with a portion of its front end inside of a home.

MHFD did not share the exact time or the location where the crash occurred.

Two fire trucks were dispatched to the scene, according to MHFD.

The photos show that the passenger side of the vehicle had broken through a portion of the foundation and the front quarter of the SUV was inside of the home's basement.

MHFD says that there were no injuries in the incident, but the house sustained structural damage.

