SUV hits minivan with kids inside in Allegan Co., drives away

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An SUV crashed into a minivan in Allegan County and drove off, the Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened around 8 Wednesday night at a stop sign near 142nd Avenue and Division Avenue South in Leighton Township.

Michigan State Police say the minivan was stopped at the stop sign when a dark-colored Denali apparently rear-ended them at a high rate of speed, then drove away.

There were children in the minivan at the time of the crash. It is unknown if any are injured.

Witnesses say the Denali has a fair amount of damage on it.

