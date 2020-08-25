Muskegon County Road Commission tractor involved in deadly crash

Marvin Road is currently closed while Michigan State Police investigate.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Tuesday morning crash in Holton Township has left one dead and two injured.

13 ON YOUR SIDE confirmed that the crash happened on Marvin Road east of Brickyard Road. It involved an SUV and a Muskegon County Road Commission tractor.

Authorities said the tractor was eastbound, mowing the shoulder of the road, when an SUV rear-ended the tractor, pushing it into a ditch. The SUV was occupied by a male driver and a female passenger.

The SUV driver was transported by ambulance to the hospital with unknown injuries. The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

A road commission spokesperson said the employee driving the tractor was not seriously injured. He was taken by car to the hospital to have his injuries evaluated.

Marvin Road is currently closed while Michigan State Police investigate.

