PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Sweetland Candies is one of West Michigan favorite and oldest businesses. Founded in 1919, the family business is celebrating its centennial anniversary this year. Drew Naum is the manager and the fourth generation candy maker. His great-grandfather, Chris Naum, immigrated from Greece and soon after opened what would become a very successful business.

"I think it is so special to see the tradition that Sweetland Candies has become in people's families and passed down through their families through the generations just as the business has been passed down through our family's generations. To see people enjoying our candies for 100 years is amazing," said Drew Naum.

Their array of chocolates, candies and nuts are fan-favorites for special occasions like Valentine's Day, anniversaries and Easter. However, the business has lasted a century by being able to attract more frequent customers.

"Absolutely. And, what blows me away is people coming in for their everyday chocolates - just having a stash of candy in their cupboard," says Naum. "We do everything the way I was taught by my grandpa. He taught me how to cook me everything. He passed that on from his dad so the recipes are truly 100 years old."

Drew's own father, John, currently heads up the Sweetland's two locations -- Plainfield Township and Rockford. He is looking forward to his son taking over the helm one day. Drew certainly has a vision for it will take to accomplish the next 100 years of success.

"We will continue what we know best and that is to make quality chocolates. We have also been growing our coffee side of things here, he says. "So, we are specializing in the chocolates and coffee and seeing what we can do with that."

Sweetland Candies is thanking customers for years of support by holding a Customer Appreciation Day on May 31. The store will offer 20% off an entire purchase of candy at the Plainfield location.

On June 1, they are holding a Latte Art Throwdown at the Rockford location, located at 9 N Main Street. Local baristas will compete to see who has the best latte art.

13 On Your Side

The event is open to customers and spectators. There will be food, drinks, and tons of prizes to give away. The first place winner will win a $150 cash prize and Baratza coffee grinder.

