Emergency crews search for missing swimmer at Pere Marquette Beach

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Emergency crews are currently on scene of a water emergency at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon County.

Muskegon Firefighters responded to the scene sometime after 6 p.m. on reports of an unconscious swimmer, according to the Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union Facebook Page.

Operations moved from rescue to recovery around 8:14 p.m.

What led to the emergency as well as information about the victim is still unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

