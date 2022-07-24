Emergency crews search for missing swimmer at Pere Marquette Beach

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Emergency crews are currently on scene of a water emergency at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon County.
Muskegon Firefighters responded to the scene sometime after 6 p.m. on reports of an unconscious swimmer, according to the Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union Facebook Page.
Operations moved from rescue to recovery around 8:14 p.m.
What led to the emergency as well as information about the victim is still unknown at this time.
Swimmer still not recovered at Pere Marquette
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
