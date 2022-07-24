x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Emergency crews search for missing swimmer at Pere Marquette Beach

Muskegon Firefighters responded to the scene sometime after 6 p.m. on reports of an unconscious swimmer.
Credit: WZZM

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Emergency crews are currently on scene of a water emergency at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon County. 

Muskegon Firefighters responded to the scene sometime after 6 p.m. on reports of an unconscious swimmer, according to the Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union Facebook Page. 

Operations moved from rescue to recovery around 8:14 p.m. 

What led to the emergency as well as information about the victim is still unknown at this time. 

Swimmer still not recovered at Pere Marquette

1 / 4
WZZM

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Fire at Holland Fairgrounds doesn't stop upcoming fair