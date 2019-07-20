MUSKEGON, Mich. — People going to Lake Michigan beaches this weekend should stay especially alert to possible dangers for swimmers.

The threat has subsided, but officials say there is still the potential for some high waves and strong currents in the big lake.

Rip currents and undertow are especially dangerous.

Recent water rescues and fatalities

Friday the beach in South Haven was closed after a pair of water rescues.

Thursday evening a 14-year-old girl drowned off Stearns Beach in Ludington.

RELATED: South Beach in South Haven closed after two water rescues

RELATED: 14-year-old Ludington girl drowns at Stearns Beach

On Friday afternoon, people were swimming at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon, but paying attention to conditions in the water.

“It's a little rough,” Jeremy Sturm, a beach goer said. “There is a little bit of an undertow.”

“It's a little bit rougher than what we are used to,” Kianna Dupree, another beach goer said. “But it is still beautiful and the water is still awesome. It is nice and cool.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter