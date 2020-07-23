Tackling racism to end hunger in America

Feeding America has partnered with 900+ agencies that serve vulnerable populations across West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich.- Feed American West Michigan says they envision a community, where all neighbors are both nourished and empowered within an equitable food system. Through partnerships with more than 900 agencies, Feeding America West Michigan serves vulnerable populations across West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. They say their focus as a food bank is on gathering safe and nutritious, surplus food to distribute to these agencies so they may provide it to the neighbors they serve.

"I think the whole crisis, the whole COVID-19 crisis has really helped us understand the level of racial disparity that we have in this country. And we're committed to do everything we can to get food into those communities," says Feeding America West Michigan CEO, Kenneth Estelle.

"We try to look at how we can meet the need of all of our community, which means we're looking at the agencies that we partner with, we particularly look at where we can help agencies and communities that are disproportionately impacted by food insecurity and poverty, and of course, the COVID-19 crisis."

Feeding America West Michigan's statement on diversity and inclusion and how we are working to grow as an organization here.

Kenneth says agencies were somewhat overwhelmed by the need for their food bank at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But he says luckily they wee able to get a lot of food quickly.

"What we're hearing form our partners is that we've been able to get great support from the community and from our partners, big retail, food partners, the Feeding America National Organization, so we've been able to get a lot of food very quickly. We really appreciate the community's support," says Estelle. "We're in a really wonderful West Michigan community and we see that coming together here, especially during a crisis like COVID-19. And we are really blessed to be part of the community, so thank you West Michigan!"

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.