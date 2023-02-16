Taco John's expanding to Michigan with 3 new locations

Three new Taco John's locations will be opening in West Michigan three days in a row.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Next week, three different Taco John's locations will be celebrating their grand openings three days in a row and donating to the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

These are the first Taco John's restaurants in Michigan. The following locations will open back-to-back next week:

1730 28th Street SW (Wyoming) – Wednesday, Feb. 22

(Wyoming) – Wednesday, Feb. 22 4029 32nd Ave. (Hudsonville) – Thursday, Feb. 23

(Hudsonville) – Thursday, Feb. 23 6722 Broadmoor Ave SE (Caledonia) – Friday, Feb. 24

Each ribbon cutting will include remarks from Taco John's representatives, Meritage Hospitality Group executives and members of the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce. The Hudsonville opening will also feature a performance from the Hudsonville High School band.

10% of each locations' proceeds from opening day will be donated to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

“It’s been an exciting opportunity to bring Taco John’s to the Grand Rapids community,” said Meritage President and COO, Gary Rose. “We are proud to introduce Taco John’s to Grand Rapids, the rest of the state, and beyond, as we continue to expand with this iconic Mexican brand.”

At each opening, the first 100 customers will receive a "golden ticket"—a coupon for a free small order of Potato Olés each week for a year.

Taco John's was founded in Wyoming and has since expanded to 27 states. The new restaurants in Michigan are part of a 50-restaurant development agreement between Taco John's and Meritage Hospitality Group.

