Employees sue Tacos El Cuñado on Alpine after wage short falls, court docs show

Court documents allege the restaurant failed to pay one employee minimum wage for up to six weeks.

WALKER, Mich. — The employees of Tacos El Cunado on Alpine Avenue are suing after claims made about unpaid wages and incomplete records by the restaurant.

An investigation into these claims took place between August 13, 2020 and August 12, 2022, to see if the employer violated the Fair Labor Standards Act.

According to the complaint, employees allege the restaurant failed to pay one employee their minimum wage of $7.25 per hour for up to six weeks.

The complaint goes on to say that employees were not given any overtime pay when they worked more than 40 hours, along with inconsistent records of the hours employees worked.

Court documents show the employees are seeking compensation of lost wages plus liquidated damages from Tacos El Cunado and their acting manager, Jessica Lopez.

You can read the entire complaint below:

Tacos El Cuñado has not released a formal statement in response to these claims.

