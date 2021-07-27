Tacos on the lakeshore: Stan's Tacos to open 3 new locations, including Grand Haven

Restaurant officials say the lakeshore location will have more beach-like features and a one-of-a-kind mural that will be revealed next week.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A popular taco shop in Walker is expanding to the lakeshore and beyond!

Stan's Tacos is a staple along Lake Michigan Drive and is now opening additional locations in Grand Rapids and Grand Haven.

The lakeshore location will sit right off of M-31 at the corner of N Beacon Boulevard and Columbus Avenue, and the space will bring a whole new look to the interior of the restaurant.

Restaurant officials say this location will have more beach-like features and a one-of-a-kind mural that will be revealed next week.

The restaurant in Grand Haven plans to be open on Aug. 10.

"We're excited because we know the Grand Haven community really welcomes businesses," said Mike Thorpe, Manger of Operations for Stan's Tacos.

"We're excited to get in really at the end of summer so a lot of the locals are going to be the first people that are giving us a try," he added.

Stan’s Tacos is part of the Meritage Hospitality Group that also includes Wendy’s, Morning Belle, Twisted Rooster and Freighters.

Meritage plans to expand the Stan’s Tacos brand to other markets following the Grand Haven opening. Current plans include opening a downtown location at 67 Ottawa Ave SW, Grand Rapids in early September and at 1600 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids later this fall.

Stan’s is currently hiring positions for the Grand Haven and Grand Rapids locations, including servers, cooks, hosts and dishwashers. Candidates can apply by visiting https://stanstacos.com/careers-new

Hours of operation for Stan’s Tacos are Sunday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.