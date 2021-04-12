Taekwondo tournament comes to West Michigan

The first-ever West Side Rumble aims to move Michigan taekwondo forward onto the national stage.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A first-of-its-kind taekwondo tournament is happening Saturday in Norton Shores.

Michigan Sport is hosting the first-ever West Side Rumble.

The competition will be located inside Aspire Taekwondo on Seminole Road.

Organizers say the event is designed to provide athletes all over the state and Illinois quality ring time.

The goal is to move Michigan taekwondo forward onto the national stage.

“The idea is to provide top-level coaching, top-level referees, we're going to have international referees or IR referees to help with not only the refereeing of the kids but also to help teach referees under their tutelage to make them better,” said master instructor Roger Willard.

Color belts are from 10 a.m. to noon and black belts from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

