'Free Blockbuster' | Take a movie, leave a movie system coming to Allegan

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Film-lovers, unite! Coming soon, Allegan has a fun new way to watch movies and share them with the community.

A "Free Blockbuster" stand will be located inside the historic Regent Theatre starting on October 14. You can take a movie from the supply as long as you leave one for the next viewer.

The idea is part of a larger movement across the country, organizers say.

“I am a huge proponent of physical media and once I saw this concept online, I knew we needed one in West Michigan,” says Chad Campbell, local filmmaker and Kalamazoo Film Society board member.

“Most of my favorite films were discovered while wandering the aisles of the video store. With streaming costs rising and services removing titles, this allows you to discover something you may never get the chance to see otherwise. Combined with being inside a beautiful historic theater, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

The day of the stand's debut will also include a special screening of "V/H/S," a modern cult horror film. It's part of the Regent's Shocktober! film series happening every Saturday in October at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are just $5.

The box will be located inside the lobby and open whenever the Regent is.

You can follow the Free Blockbuster's stock on their Instagram page here.

