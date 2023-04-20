"Talk Sooner Day" hopes to change the narrative of 4/20

The goal is to encourage parents to have conversations about marijuana and substance abuse with their children before they can legally use it.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Marijuana is legal for adults in Michigan, but it's still illegal for those under the age of 21.

City leaders in Grand Haven and Grand Rapids have partnered with the Lakeshore Regional Entity to "change the narrative" of the known marijuana holiday 4/20, coming up with "Talk Sooner Day."

Using federal funds, TalkSooner examines data in Allegan, Kent, Muskegon, Mason, Oceana, Ottawa and Lake County, and have seen that youth substance abuse is an issue.

It's why they are conducting focus groups to help encourage parents to have the tough conversations with their children about marijuana usage as early as possible.

"We know research has shown us that their brain is still developing into their 20s," says Amy Embury, Prevention Manager at LRE. "So that's an important key. However, we know, teams don't think about long term consequences. So, you know, it's, it's also important to talk about the expectations that parents have and the rules about if they're caught."

