Tamales Mary adding a second location in Eastown

The new location is set to open in April on Wealthy Street.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday is National Tamale Day!

13 ON YOUR SIDE is celebrating by sharing some exciting news about one of West Michigan's favorite places to buy tamales: Tamales Mary.

Their original location is thriving on Burton Street in Wyoming, where they serve 18 flavors of tamales daily.

Next month they will be adding a second location in Eastown on Wealthy Street.

When we stopped by yesterday, the construction team was working on renovations at the former Spoonlickers frozen yogurt store.

You can check out Tamales Mary Eastown Facebook page for updates regarding opening day and the specials they will be offering.

More good news for you, to celebrate National Tamales Day, tamales are $1 each at the Burton location today. The limit is four per person, take out only.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.