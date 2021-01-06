x
Tamales Mary Eastown celebrates grand opening

To celebrate the grand opening, Tamales Mary Eastown is offering specials on their homemade tamales until 9 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After postponing their grand opening due to a staffing shortage, Tamales Mary Eastown finally opened its doors to the public Wednesday.

A West Michigan favorite, Tamales Mary Eastown was supposed to open its new location on Wealthy Street last month. A lack of staff kept it from happening.  

But today they were finally able to welcome customers at their new location.

"Well, it's a little hard -- was hard for us. But we are growing a lot,” said owner Mary de la Luz Martinez. “And I know people love our tamales, our food, so I'm so happy for that.”

