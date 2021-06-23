Tanger Outlets announces entertainment district, addition of 5 Lakes Brew Pub

The Entertainment District will have outdoor games such as a putting green, cornhole and bocce ball, in addition to being a social gathering place.

Tanger Outlets has unveiled its plan for a new Entertainment District, opening this fall.

The outlets will also welcome 5 Lakes Brew Pub, which is set to expand to a 10,000 square-foot location across from Selfie WRLD.

“Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids is always looking for new additions to our center that supply customers with a more experiential shopping environment,” said General Manager Randy Zimmerman. “We know 5 Lakes Brew Pub has a loyal customer base that will follow the brewery to our property, and it is an honor to add them to our roster alongside some of the best outlet brand names in the area.”

An official opening date is yet to be announced.

