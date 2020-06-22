Tanger outlets evacuated due to bomb threat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tanger Outlets in Kent County was evacuated after a report of a bomb threat Monday afternoon.
Kent County dispatch confirmed a bomb threat was made and the mall was being evacuated for security reasons.
Shortly after 3 p.m. the Kent County Sheriff's Department left the scene and shoppers were able to return.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
