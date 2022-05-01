Tanger, Woodland malls close early due to weather

The malls are scheduled to reopen Thursday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Severe winter weather Wednesday has caused many businesses to shift their hours. This includes Woodland Mall and Tanger Outlets, both of which are closing early.

Tanger Outlets, located at 350 84th Street SW, announced on Facebook it is closing Wednesday at 3 p.m. The center is scheduled to reopen Thursday at 10 a.m., but that could change. Updates will be made on the outlet’s Facebook page and website.

Woodland Mall, located at 3195 28th Street, is closing at 2 p.m. It is scheduled to reopen Thursday at 11 a.m.

