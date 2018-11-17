GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Some people are giving the gift of art this holiday season and on the weekend before Thanksgiving, they can shop for one-of-a kind creations at the annual Tanglefoot Open House in Grand Rapids.

“It is kind of the first getting together of the holiday season,” says artist and open house coordinator Elaine Dalcher. “It is an opportunity for people to shop for gifts.”

27-years-ago, some of the most talented artists in west Michigan moved into the Tanglefoot building on Straight Avenue, transforming it from a factory into studio space. Every November they open the doors and let the public in to see the art they have created over the past year.

“I come every year,” says Sue Chapla. “I like the excitement and the energy. It kind of kicks off the Thanksgiving, Christmas holiday season.”

The Tanglefoot Open House 2018 is Friday, Nov. 16 5 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Nov.18 noon to 5 p.m.

“My wife and I have been coming to Tanglefoot for five or six years,” says Josh Sikkenga. “We always love to come down here and see the new art.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM