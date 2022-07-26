Tanker carrying human waste overturns in South Haven Twp.

A passerby helped get the semi driver out of the crushed cap.

SOUTH HAVEN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semi-tanker overturned at a busy South Haven Township intersection Tuesday morning.

The South Haven Area Emergency Services said no injuries were reported after a tanker rolled at the intersection of M-43 and Blue Start Memorial Highway around 9:40 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and authorities said a passerby helped the driver escape the crushed cab.

The tanker had just left the South Haven sewer treatment plant full of human waste when it crashed.

None of the contents of the tanker spilled, and the waste had to be offloaded to another vehicle.

Crews rerouted traffic at the busy intersection to help with cleanup efforts.

