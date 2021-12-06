Task force formed to investigate threats against Muskegon Co. schools

The multi-jurisdictional task force will quickly investigate threats. Police also ask that any information regarding threats against schools is reported to 911.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — School leaders from all districts in Muskegon County met with law enforcement agencies Monday to discuss threats made against schools in the county.

The Muskegon Area ISD has announced that a multi-jurisdictional task force has been created to investigate these threats.

This discussion comes after social media posts circulated Monday indicating that there was a person with a gun at Muskegon High School. The City of Muskegon Government Facebook page confirmed that these rumors were unsubstantiated.

“Safety of students and staff is our top priority,” said Muskegon ISD Superintendent John Severson, Ph.D., in a video announcing the task force. “To that end, we brought together a task force of law enforcement officers dedicated to making sure our kids are safe.”

The task force will use its collective resources across the county to identify those making threats against schools, as well as hold them accountable.

In addition to the task force, additional police personnel have been allocated to keep students safe in school.

Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson says all threats are being taken seriously, and that those making threats will be punished.

“Perpetrators will be caught,” Hilson said. “The consequences will be severe.”

Police also ask that citizens help law enforcement by reporting any tips or leads about threats to 911. Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Stephens added in the announcement video that people should use discretion in reposting any of the threats that are seen.

On Monday, two West Michigan school districts were closed to investigate threats. Grand Haven Area Public Schools will remain closed Tuesday to continue the investigation. Multiple districts were also closed last Friday.

The uptick in threats against schools comes nearly a week after the deadly Oxford High School shooting that left four people dead and seven others wounded, including a teacher.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.