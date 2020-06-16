Tattoo parlors reopen, are ready to book appointments

"Anticipation at its finest," said the owner about opening once again.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Under the same umbrella as hair salons, tattoo shops and other personal care services are allowed to reopen this week. They had been closed for months due to the stay-at-home order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

"We weren’t sure when we were going to open," said Chris Reich, owner of Forever Ink Tattoos in Grand Rapids. "We all look out for each other as tattoo artists. It’s kind of a tight-knit community. Just making sure they are all okay during that time, them, their families."

He said the unknown during the past few months has been difficult. However, after a soft-opening Monday, they are ready to greet clients in their chairs once again by appointment.

There is new procedures when arriving to get a tattoo, similar to other personal care businesses. A client can expect to have their temperature taken and fill out a questionnaire when they arrive, and they must wear a mask the whole time.

Staff and tattoo artists are also wearing masks, protective eye wear and gloves.

Reich said their stations are spaced out, and they are scheduling clients so there's not any crowding. Chairs and other equipment will be sanitized before and after each use. Much of the tattoo equipment, like the needles, is already single-use.

"It’s a little challenging tattooing with eye coverage and face mask on," said Riech, "but we’ll get through it. We don’t want to be the source of this to spread. We would hate to see a second phase. So, if it’s a few different restrictions we have to implement to make this all work out, it’s not going to stop us from operating."

Forever Ink Tattoo has been in operation on the west side of Grand Rapids for 15 years. At the end of 2019, the moved into a new, larger location on Leonard street.

"We didn’t get to test it out too long until it was stripped." said Reich, talking about the statewide shutdown, "So, we’re excited to try out the new spot."

Reich said Monday's soft-opening went well, and he's excited to resume normal business.

"They’re excited," said Reich about his clients. "A lot of people want to get tattoos done at the right place and professionally. So, they’ve been patient with us. That’s all we’re asking for: patience while we get through this."

