'Tax-free' GRPS bond proposal coming to November ballots

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — It's called a "No-Tax Increase" bond and would approve a $305 million bond for Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS).

The bond would collect money from a tax rate currently being paid by Grand Rapids Property Owners and would go to much needed categories like construction of education buildings and safety and security and technology, among other areas.

$233.6 million would be used for the construction of education buildings including new add-ons and renovations. $12.7 million to auditorium renovations, another 12.7 million to athletic renovations and more than $7 million for safety and security.

Superintendent Dr. Leadrine Roby says that the money would come in three different periods, and would not be spent all at once.

Although the language of what will appear on the November ballot was approved Monday night at the districts school board meeting, there isn't a decision on which facilities or programs the money would be spent on yet.

"There is a rough draft of how we imagine that we'll be using these spaces," she said. "And so it does include you know, what will go for schools, what will go for playgrounds, what will go for athletics, but it's not the school versus that school. That will come later. This was all about telling our story and sharing what the framework will be and how do we want to demonstrate to our broader community."

Superintendent Roby also expanded more on what would happen if the proposal passed.

"So I want to make sure that people are clear on that we still have to reduce our footprint, but we're reducing it. And then we're also looking at what are the other things that we can get around athletics, namespaces playgrounds, other programmatic pieces that make school a not just a institution, but it's an experience."

This proposal will appear on the November 7th ballot for Grand Rapids residents.

