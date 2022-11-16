Taylor Swift fans hoping to catch Detroit show report trouble with Ticketmaster

Swifties say they've dealt with website crashes, long wait times and error messages.

MICHIGAN, USA — Taylor Swift fans from across the country say they're fed up trying to buy tickets to her upcoming 'Eras Tour.' After hours and hours of waiting in online queues, fans in Michigan say they're left empty-handed.

"I was just so upset," Cassie Gilbert of Wyandotte says.

She is one of many Swifties saying they have bad blood with Ticketmaster after trying to see Taylor Swift at Ford Field in Detroit next June.

"It gets to where I can pick my seats. And then it boots me off. It says there's an error message," Gilbert says. "I'm like, 'You're kidding me.' I just wasted seven hours, if not longer, trying to get these tickets."

She has been to several Swift shows before, but she says trying to get tickets to the Eras Tour has been the most stressful. On Tuesday, she logged onto the site's verified fan presale, where Ticketmaster sends early access codes to lucky fans.

Gilbert says she waited all day in the online queue, checking it frequently while at work. Ticketmaster paused the queue for hours Tuesday, after people reported on Twitter that their access codes weren't working.

"[Ticketmaster] knew how many codes they sent out, how many millions of people were trying to get on at the same time," she says. "They should have planned better."

After a second presale opportunity Wednesday afternoon for Capital One credit card holders, she and other Michiganders still came away with nothing.

"They've also tacked on hundreds in processing fees," Gilbert says. "Processing fees for what? The site crashed! How are you going to charge us that?"

In a statement to ABC News, a spokesperson for Ticketmaster said the following:

"Millions of fans registered for Taylor Swift's Eras Verified Fan Presale, with demand more than twice the number of tickets available - then on top of that millions more showed up to try to buy."

"I didn't get any tickets because it just kept spinning and spinning," Lori Norris of Howell says.

She also faced errors messages during Wednesday's presale, as she tried to purchase tickets for her and her daughter.

"Once I went in to purchase two tickets for June 10, it just kept telling me over whatever ticket I tried, it was saying that somebody had just beat me to it [and] to try again," Norris says. "I honestly must have tried 90 times. And then it just kept blinking and blinking and blinking. So, I think it was sold out."

"It's just becoming a monopoly that needs to be taken down," Cameron Mulholland of Wyoming says.

Ticketmaster is under scrutiny once again by fans like Mulholland for its dynamic pricing system as well. The company has said before that the system is to keep seats away from resellers, but tickets still end up on third-party sites like StubHub.

"I'm just hoping that [tickets] become more available to real fans and not the resellers were selling them for 10s of 1000s of dollars just for a nosebleed seat," he says.

Now, fans are looking ahead to Friday's general sale.

"I'm going to try for the public sale on Friday," Brianna Schmidt of Harrison Township says. "But I don't feel like that would be any better with the system that they have."

"Hopefully I get something. If not, I don't know what I'm going to do. I'm going to cry," Gilbert says.

On Twitter, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti says he is looking into consumer complaints against Ticketmaster after the first day of presale on Tuesday.

