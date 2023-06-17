Lowell teacher honors friend who faces brunt of book banning debate: 'Really touched'

The head librarian for 7 Lowell public schools is in the center of the banned books debate. Her friend, an art teacher, used her talents to honor her 'resilience.'

LOWELL, Mich. — They say a picture is worth a thousand words. But a series of paintings on display at an art gallery in Lowell bring only two to mind — Christine Bealcher.

“There's not a study to be found that says reading is bad for kids," Christine said.

In an age of banned books, she’s the head librarian for seven public schools.

“It's made my job nearly impossible," she said. “Many of the attacks have been very personal.”

So, how does she get by? With a little help from her friends, of course.

Sarah Ellis, an Art and Spanish teacher at Lowell High School, has been by her side through it all.

“There have been several times I've been at my desk and tears and Sarah comes walking in with a smile and it's just amazing," smiled Christine.

“She's had a barrage of harassment in the last two and a half years that she has overcome with poise, and determination," said Sarah.

Cast aglow under the gallery’s spotlights, Sarah wanted to create something to bring light to her friend’s darkness.

Wielding her weapon of choice—a paintbrush—she went to work.

“I know art and I know education. And I also know my friend, Christine," she said. "All those things are amazing things and wanted to combine them to be able to showcase that in the face of evil or harassment, or bitterness. You can rise above that.”

Rising above is a message she hopes her students take with them into the next chapter.

“If I were to stay silent in the face of what's happening to a friend, and not stand up for the bullying that she's received, I would be doing my students a disservice as well," Sarah said.

The five pieces on display show everyone her friend’s resilience.

"I've got goosebumps," said Christine. “I can't say that enough, it’s such a huge honor to me.”

Beside two of the pieces’ name plates is a red sticker with the word 'sold' scrawled on it.

“I have a perfect spot for that in our library," smiled Christine.

It's a spot she’ll look to whenever she needs a little light.

“I hope that people will look at the art, take some time to pause and think about what are some better ways to maybe handle some of these differences of opinion," said Christine.

If this picture really is worth a thousand words, they hope one of them is compassion.

