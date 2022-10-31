Early childhood center teacher surprised as Teacher of the Week

This Teacher of the Week is with Allendale Early Childhood Center. Her young students didn’t fully understand what the surprise was all about but quickly caught on.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Our next Teacher of the Week is with the Allendale Early Childhood Center. Her students are toddlers and didn’t fully understand what the surprise was all about but it didn’t take them long to catch on.

Andrea “Andi” Lee says she noticed the camera as she approached the gym but says she had no idea what it was for.

“Then come to find out, it was for me. So, I’m very touched, a little nervous, super excited.”

The early childhood teacher said, “I was always around kids: nannied, babysat. So, I have a heart for kids. I’ve always loved kids. I knew that I wanted to work with the little ones.”

It’s an age group this teacher says keeps things exciting.

“They bring me lots of joy every day. They’re really fun. You never know what they’re going to say,” said Mrs. Lee, who added that her young students are “always open to give hugs and just kind of cheer you up in ways that you’re not suspecting it.”

Blake Smolen is the principal of the Allendale Early Childhood Center and said, “As a teacher, it’s everything you hope for your child to have.”

He had some fun helping us with the surprise.

“I mean I was surprised but not surprised because she is an absolute rockstar of a teacher. I mean, the things she does for her students. Even when she has a tough class, it never shows. I mean, she shows up every day ready to give her all to her students,” said Smolen.

He also talked to 13 ON YOUR SIDE about the pivotal role our teachers play, saying, “I view teachers as just as important as a professional as lawyers, as doctors, because we are in charge of and instill the values, the beliefs, the educational system.”

Lee, perhaps, said it best, saying, “Teachers are rockstars.”

