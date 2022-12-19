Emotional Teacher of the Week surprise at CA Frost Elementary

It was a surprise filled with hugs and happy tears when we showed up to the CA Frost Environmental Science Academy to reveal the next Teacher of the Week.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a surprise filled with hugs and happy tears when we showed up to the CA Frost Environmental Science Academy to reveal our next Teacher of the Week.

First grade teacher, Angela Slonske, got emotional as she walked into her classroom to the surprise news, saying, “We love our jobs so much. We do so much. I’m trying not to cry. We just do so much and it’s nice to be recognized for that.”

This Teacher of the Week used to walk the very same hallways as her students.

“I actually went to school at CA Frost,” said Slonske who added that the “kids love hearing that I was a student here many years ago. I grew up in the neighborhood on the west side. My mom had a daycare in our home. So, I fell in love with children. Since I was born I’ve had kids in my house.”

She says it’s an age group that still appreciates coming to class because “they love school still and their teachers and friends. So, yeah, first grade is a blast,” said Slonske.

Karla Finn is the principal at CA Frost and she said, “Making connections with your students is one of the first steps to being an amazing education. Ms. Slonske does that and she goes above and beyond. She is nurturing, she’s loving and she gives them – each student – what they need to thrive.”

“All teachers should be recognized and appreciated and it’s just very nice of WZZM to do that and to truly show that they care. So, thank you,” said Slonske.

Principal Finn recommends that “if you know a teacher, show them a little extra love.”

If you have someone you’d like to nominate as our next Teacher of the Week, just text the word “teacher” to 616-559-1310.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.