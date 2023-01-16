Teacher of the Week surprise makes teacher's whole year

13 ON YOUR SIDE stopped by Zeeland for our next Teacher of the Week. Ashley Dostal is an educator who’s been serving West Michigan students for the last 10 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

ZEELAND, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE stopped by Zeeland Public Schools for our next Teacher of the Week. Ashley Dostal is an educator who’s been serving West Michigan students for the last 10 years.

After being surprised with the news, she said, “This is going to make my whole week, so – probably whole year. It’s really special to have people who recognize what you do.”

Roosevelt Elementary has a growing ASD program for students with Autistic Spectrum Disorders.

“Students with autism, we just are seeing them more prevalently. I think it’s one in 54 students have autism right now. So, there’s just such a need for us to help this population and for them to be able to function out in our everyday communities,” said Dostal.

Roosevelt Elementary School Principal Peter Rogovich said Dostal “does an awesome job at meeting kids where they are and growing them socially and academically.”

Dostal describes the role of teachers as “just that home base for them. We make them feel safe. We make their families feel supported every single day just knowing that they’re safe here with us because that is so hard for a parent with special needs, a parent in general.”

If you haven’t been able to see if for yourself, Rogovich said you should “go volunteer in your child’s school, in your neighborhood school and really see the work that they’re doing.”

He tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE it’s amazing what teachers bring to the table every day.

“It’s coming from a place of love and serving the community,” said Rogovich.

If you have someone you’d like to nominate for Teacher of the Week, just text to the word “teacher” to 616-559-1310.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.