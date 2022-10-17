13 ON YOUR SIDE surprises Teacher of the Week during school assembly

Becky Heneveld has been teaching in the same district her entire 27-year career and was totally surprised when we popped up at an assembly to deliver the news.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Our next Teacher of the Week has been teaching in the same district her entire 27-year career. Becky Heneveld was totally surprised when 13 ON YOUR SIDE popped up at an assembly to deliver the news.

“You can see their faces and see the lightbulbs happen and that’s why I teach because it’s so fun,” said Heneveld, who currently teaches second grade at Vanderbilt Charter Academy in Holland.

“I do it because I believe in the kids. You know, they are my number one priority and I want to create a better future for them and so when I look at these kids I see our future,” said Heneveld, who has, after teaching for nearly three decades, “had several that I’ve had all of their children and that’s comforting as a teacher, too, because then you know what you’re working with during the school year and you know the support you’ll be able to get.”

Because of this, she’s become quite popular. She said, “It’s fun to go out in the community, too, because I run into other kids that I’ve had years ago that are now working at different places and it’s fun to see them and hear them say, ‘Hey Ms. Heneveld, good to see you,’ and remember them from their younger years, although they do look a lot different when they’re older.”

Jenny Rutkauskas is the dean at Vanderbilt Charter Academy and told 13 ON YOUR SIDE, “She gets requests every year that just come flooding in that parents – she’s so well known around the community. They want their kids in Ms. Heneveld’s class every year. Once they leave Ms. Heneveld’s class, they are good to go.”

Phoenix is one of Ms. Heneveld’s students and said, “I’m really excited for my teacher because I think she has been working hard and she deserves it.”

“She’s had three of my kids go through her class,” said Rutkauskas.

She said this made the surprise even more special adding that, “When you called the other day, I was blown away. There’s no one more deserving than Ms. Heneveld. Teachers just feel the weight of the world on their shoulders right now and to recognize teachers just goes so far for them.”

It's a celebration this teacher didn’t see coming, but one she’s thankful for.

“It really does validate what I do here. So, I do appreciate it,” said Heneveld.

