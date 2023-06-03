Teacher of the Week supports students from all over the world

13 ON YOUR SIDE stopped by West Elementary School in Wyoming to surprise our next Teacher of the Week. The celebration involved students from all over the world.

WYOMING, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE stopped by West Elementary School in Wyoming to surprise our next Teacher of the Week. The celebration involved students from all around the world.

This week’s honoree, Daniel Malakowsky, said he was “super surprised. Super great. It’s definitely lifted my day and it’s great to be acknowledged for teaching. So, thank you.”

“We just wanted to celebrate his accomplishment. We did get doughnuts for the kids because we wanted it to be fun for them, too. You saw the signs that they made. So, there was a lot of different things that went in – both with the staff and the students – to get ready for today,” said West Elementary principal Brian Hartigan.

This Teacher of the Week has been with Wyoming Public Schools for more than 20 years teaching ESL, or English as a second language.

“Lots of students come here from all over the world, really,” said Hartigan, who added that Malakowsky has students “from Central America, South America, but also Rwanda, he has students from Ukraine, Afghanistan.”

“I really do like working with students from around the world. I know I won’t be able to travel the world but it’s like the world is coming to me. So, it’s really a great experience,” said Malakowsky.

It’s not his only job. He also teaches at Grand Rapids Community College and Aquinas College.

The principal says, “His impact is felt beyond our schools.”

Malakowsky told 13 ON YOUR SIDE, “It is really important that we do say thank you to teachers. We have many people who teach for many years and who are not acknowledged for their hard work and their dedication.”

He described the experience as, “Super awesome. It was just a great experience. Totally unexpected, but again it’s so nice to be acknowledged and I just again I want to say thank you. Thank you to my students and the school.”

