Teacher of the Week: Hannah Visser of Cedar Springs Public Schools

13 ON YOUR SIDE is once again highlighting outstanding teachers going above and beyond amid challenges of the pandemic.

Last school year, 13 ON YOUR SIDE recognized dozens of teachers selecting one to highlight each week. They’re each nominated by parents, students, fellow teachers and community members for their amazing work during such challenging times.

This year, we’re doing it again and our very first Teacher of the Week is an educator with Cedar Springs Public Schools.

That would be wife and mother of two, Hannah Visser, who was quite surprised to learn the news.

Her sense of surprise turned emotional as she heard the words of the person who nominated her, describing Visser as patient, dedicated and "a blessing," adding that she’s made it easier to handle the difficulties of the pandemic.

“That means more than I think that parent would even know, to hear those words. It’s just been tough – it’s been tough and I am very, very grateful for – even just the words, not even –you know recognition aside, but just the words are very, very appreciated,” said Visser upon hearing why she had been nominated.

Visser’s been teaching for 12 years, all with the Cedar Springs School District. Now, she’s working as an early childhood special education teacher at Cedar Trails Elementary.

“They can start at two and a half. So, we can really be that first experience. So, that first learning opportunity for them and that’s just been such a blessing,” said Visser.

Her passion for education runs in the family. She describes teaching as, “I guess what I would say my dream job. My mom was a kindergarten teacher for, oh what, 34/35 years? She just retired in June and her mom was a teacher, as well. So, I’m a third generation teacher.”

Visser also encourages others to join the business amid the ongoing teacher shortage.

“It’s hard. I’ll admit, it is hard, but these kids are so worth it,” she said.

