It’s not the first time this Teacher of the Week is being recognized for her job

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — A group of second graders at Countryside Elementary School were a big help as we revealed our latest Teacher of the Week. The educator receiving the honor was definitely surprised, but this isn't her first time being recognized for her work with students.

“It’s quite the honor and it’s so special and meaningful to me. It’s what I love to do and just to be recognized for that is pretty neat,” said Heidi Morrell, who’s been teaching for about 20 years.

Countryside Elementary School principal Cindy Viveen said, “She is just phenomenal with her instructional strategies. She helps every child to feel heard.”

In 2022, Morrell was named Educator of the Year by the Byron Center Chamber of Commerce, and Viveen said it’s “exciting to hear that the kids also are validating that and family and kids also want to honor her and what an amazing teacher she is.”

Morrell told 13 ON YOUR SIDE, “I always knew that I wanted to go into teaching,” and that, “I grew up in a family in educators. My dad was a teacher. My brother teaches. My mom was in the education field.”

She also emphasized that, “I love kids. I love working with kids. I love just helping them thrive.”

“Teachers aren’t often recognized for the time that they put in, for just their heart and compassion,” said Principal Viveen, who added that, “I do appreciate this opportunity for us to celebrate one of the amazing teachers within the building that just give their heart and soul and care so much about children.”

In awe of the creative sign students designed just for the surprise, Morrell said it was all “absolutely amazing. It just melts my heart and just can’t thank them enough.”

You may have noticed that some of the students had on some fun hats. 13 ON YOUR SIDE stopped by for the Teacher of the Week surprise as students were enjoying Spirit Week.

