Our first Teacher of the Week this school year was overwhelmed by surprise

Our very first Teacher of the Week surprise for the 2023-24 school year was an emotional one. Just days into the school year, she was overwhelmed by the support.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Our very first Teacher of the Week surprise for the 2023-24 school year was an emotional one. Even with this being the beginning of the school year, this Newaygo Elementary School teacher was overwhelmed by the show of support.

Her name is Hilary Morse and she’s a fourth grade teacher. She described the surprise as, “Amazing, just absolutely amazing. So, thank you guys. It’s really – it’s just an honor. We put a lot of heart and effort into teaching and I know, not all the times, it’s recognized. So it’s just – I’m really grateful to be nominated.”

She’s originally from Grand Rapids and said that, “I got into teaching because I had some family that were teachers.”

She also told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that she’s thankful for those mentors now more than 10 years into her career.

“Just thinking back, I’ve had some really amazing teachers, myself, at Kenowa Hills, growing up,” said Morse.

Newaygo Elementary School principal Andy Cox said, “She’s so passionate about working with kids. That just makes her a great teacher.”

Morse was nominated by a former student whose sibling is now a current student.

“I’ve had a couple siblings throughout the years. So, it’s amazing,” said Morse, laughing.

Principal Cox helped out with the surprise, saying, “We want to come up with a reason to get her away for a little bit that’s not alarming or concerning.”

He also explained how excited the students were to get involved.

“The kids were pumped to hear when our assistant principal came in to talk about what the plan was. I think they had no problem jumping right in and being a part of the scheme,” said Cox.

“I love the kids,” said Morse who also told 13 ON YOUR SIDE, “I have children of my own. So, just knowing the importance that a teacher has in their life, it just makes it a fun job to do.”

“This is a very challenging job. It’s a mission, right? And sometimes you come and you’re in the trenches,” said the principal who is thankful for Morse’s recognition, saying, “We lift each other up here at our school as much as we can but it’s always just very uplifting to hear it from other people, too.”

“I always think of the quote, ‘if I’m not having fun as a teacher, they’re not having fun,’” said Morse.

Cox said Morse is a “very deserving teacher. She’s just one of those people that as you saw, tears up so quick because her heart is so into her work.”

Tearing up, Morse said, “It’s just really amazing. I feel super grateful. That’s why I cry a lot at school, it seems like. It makes me feel cared for and loved. So, thank you.”

If you have someone you’d like to nominate as our next Teacher of the Week, just text the word “teacher” to 616-559-1310.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.