Teacher of the Week surprise turns into musical celebration

What was supposed to be a trip to the media center for a reading activity turned into a musical celebration as we surprised the latest Teacher of the Week.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — What was supposed to be a trip to the media center for a reading activity turned into a musical celebration as we surprised our latest Teacher of the Week.

The Spring Lake High School media center was packed with students, including the marching band, ahead of the big reveal.

Jennifer Gutierrez was the honoree and after the surprise said, “I’m just – I feel speechless right now and extremely thankful and just feel very honored.”

It is not at all what she was expecting as she made her way to what was supposed to be a simple reading exercise.

“And then the entire band was down here and lots of other students,” said Gutierrez

She’s a teacher with more than 20 years of experience who’s been working with kids since she was kid.

“I had a sister with a disability and volunteered a lot in her classroom and summer camps and just loved working with kids,” said Gutierrez.

Now, she teaches high school students and says she absolutely loves working with teenagers because, “We get to read and discuss books but also talk about their next stage of life and what they want to do with their next stage of life and just having some really fun conversations.”

She also leads an organization where students decorate paper bags which are then used to pass out food at Kids’ Food Basket, a local nonprofit combatting childhood hunger.

“Just making sure everyone’s valued and love that our school embraces that,” said Gutierrez.

After being surrounded by students and colleagues congratulating her on the recognition, Gutierrez said, “This was really fun. A nice surprise and completely unexpected and very appreciated. So, thank you.”

She told 13 ON YOUR SIDE, “I love my job.”

If you have someone you’d like to nominate as our next Teacher of the Week, just text the word “teacher” to 616-559-1310.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.