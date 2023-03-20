Students rejoice and embrace after Teacher of the Week surprise

This next Teacher of the Week from Oakview Elementary in Muskegon was visibly shaken after our surprise, but her students gathered around her in support.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — This next Teacher of the Week from Oakview Elementary in Muskegon was visibly shaken after our surprise—but her students gathered around her in support.

Marquetta Gordon told 13 ON YOUR SIDE, “I feel very thankful, grateful and blessed that someone nominated me for Teacher of the Week.”

This fourth grade teacher was not only nominated for Teacher of the Week, she also gets high remarks from her colleagues.

“She’s an all-star teacher. She steps up. She is an initiator of different things. When she’s asked to do something, she’s willing to do it and she goes above and beyond of just being a teacher. She is like another mother to the students,” said Angela Johnson, the assistant principal at Oakview Elementary School.

It’s why staff members were so happy to learn about Gordon’s newest recognition.

“Oh my goodness. I was elated and excited,” said Johnson, who helped to put the plan in place to get Ms. Gordon out of the classroom for the surprise.

She explained how, “I kept rambling, going on. She was giving me a look like, are you okay, because I was trying to find different things to try to get her not to go back to her classroom.”

“It makes me feel very proud. It makes me feel like I’m a part of this just amazing family and I just love you guys. I love you guys. I enjoy coming here every day and doing what I do,” said Gordon.

She added that, “I have a gift. I can connect with the younger generation really well. It’s just something that I feel I can do naturally and I enjoy doing it.”

It’s recognition that goes a long way.

“This gives a lot of inspiration to those out there who want to be teachers and those who are educators just to keep going,” said the assistant principal.

