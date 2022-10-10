Longtime Kenowa Hills teacher surprised as Teacher of the Week

Another unsuspecting West Michigan educator was just recently surprised with the news of being chosen as our Teacher of the Week. This time, at Alpine Elementary.

Example video title will go here for this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Another unsuspecting West Michigan educator was just recently surprised with the news of being chosen as our Teacher of the Week.

We stopped by Alpine Elementary in honor of art and STEM teacher, Mikie McVey, who said she was “very humbled because there are so many good teachers out there. So, being picked is really awesome.”

She’s been working for Kenowa Hills Public Schools for more than 20 years in many different roles.

“I’ve thought about different jobs over the years but there’s nothing else. I can’t think of anything I would do or could want to do,” said McVey.

She told 13 ON YOUR SIDE she never thought she’d be chosen as Teacher of the Week.

“It’s nice to have a specialist get picked.”

Principal Snyder thanked 13 ON YOUR SIDE for selecting a teacher from Alpine Elementary. He said the school couldn’t offer art, music, Spanish, PE or STEM without their specialists.

“They don’t always receive the same recognition that others might just not being in the regular setting of the classroom,” said Snyder, adding that, “Those specialists give students another opportunity to shine in areas that are strengths for them. They provide students with a break from the rigor of the general education classroom but they also provide a level of rigor in other areas that students may have talents in.”

Talents McVey says she can nourish even more now that schools and students have fully reunited after pandemic restrictions.

“I was doing art on a cart for a few years and now it’s just really nice to be back in the classroom and have all our supplies and everything,” said McVey.

She also said that it never hurts to stop and show a little appreciation.

“Teachers work really hard and so getting recognized, even if just the littlest thing is awesome. Anything to make us feel special is more than welcomed,” said McVey.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.