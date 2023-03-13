Teacher of the Week says it's been 41 years and she isn't going anywhere

This next Teacher of the Week tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that not everyone can say they have fun at work every single day like she can.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This next Teacher of the Week tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that not everyone can say they have fun at work every single day like she can. We got to see what makes her days at school so fun when we stopped by Aberdeen Academy for the surprise.

“That makes me feel wonderful. It’s like, you do the job and you love what you do but it’s nice to sometimes just be recognized that you are making your best effort for your children,” said Tammy Johnson after students and staff helped to reveal the news.

Johnson is part of the Great Start Readiness program, a state-funded preschool program.

Aberdeen Academy principal, Victoria Simon, described Johnson as “an absolute treasure and we’re so lucky to have her here.”

The principal also explained that, “It was a little tricky to get her out of the room because she’s so dedicated to the kids. She saw no reason to leave the room.”

“My first reaction was, no, I’m busy with kids. I can’t go,” said Johnson.

After 41 years of teaching, this Teacher of the Week isn’t going anywhere, saying she believes she’s exactly where she’s supposed to be.

“I just feel like I found my niche. It’s like, I feel like I make a difference.”

Another perk?

“And I get to play all day because that’s how young children learn is through play and play-based environment,” said Johnson.

Her principal praised the work of all educators.

“Our teachers are so hard working. There’s so much that goes on behind the scenes that most people don’t even realize when it comes to working on the curriculum and the communication to parents and the follow up and the discipline, and there’s just so much work and so much pressure put on teachers right now,” said Simon.

“These are hard times and everybody’s doing the best they can. So, we really need to help folks out and just find a kind word or a little like, oh my gosh, I like how you did that,” said Johnson.

Principal Simon says it’s not always an easy job, and that, “Not only are they caring for those kids all day but they’re educating them. They’re educating them in the core subjects, in social/emotional areas. It’s a lot to take on.”

“I know that in my own heart when I stop liking what I’m doing then I know that it’s time for me to go and I just haven’t felt that yet. So, here I am,” said Johnson, laughing.

