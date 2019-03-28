GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A spokesperson for Grand Rapids Public Schools says a teacher has been put on paid administrative leave.

The action was taken after the teacher at Union High School was reported to have used racially inappropriate language with students.

“Grand Rapids Public Schools recently received information regarding alleged unprofessional conduct exhibited by a teacher at Union High School.

The district takes these allegations very seriously and does not condone any behavior that may be racially motivated and in violation of our policies,” said district spokesperson, John Helmholdt.

An investigation has been launched by the district. Depending on what they find, the teacher could face disciplinary action and could even be terminated.

