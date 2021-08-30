Teacher shortage continues to plague industry, update from GRPS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the school year now underway for students across West Michigan, the issue of the teacher shortage continues to plague the industry. According to the Michigan Education Association (MEA), last year Michigan saw a 40% rise in teacher retirements. Those in the industry say COVID-19 is not the only reason why.
It's an issue being seen in districts across the state including West Michigan's largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools.
John Helmholdt is the district spokesperson. He said, "Like with other school districts and other businesses and restaurants around the region and the state, there's still a talent shortage. We're still struggling to fill some vacancies."
A recent job fair did help bring the district's more than 200 open positions down to 170. "We were able to make some offers right there on the spot," Helmholdt said.
Like in years past, the district is relying on temp agencies and a dedicated list of retired staff to step in where needed.
Still, Helmholdt said, "Most students and families when they go into the buildings, they really will not see the difference. They will not see these vacancies as prevalent."
When finding a more permanent solution, some say it's all about the money. According the MEA, the state currently ranks 41st in the nation out 50 in starting pay for teachers.
"We know we need to look across the board at what we can do as a district to be more competitive,” said Helmholdt.
When asked if anything was being done to offer more of an incentive, Helmholdt said the district has raised the daily rate for substitute teaching and that it’s finishing up a compensation study to make the district more competitive.
Related video:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.