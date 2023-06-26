APPLY NOW: Teaching fellowship seeks educators without bias

Applications are now being accepted for the Teaching for Equity Fellowship, seeking to help build a coalition of educators who are anti-bias and anti-racism.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Applications are now being accepted for the Teaching for Equity Fellowship.

This is open to teachers and school staff who reach students in grades three through 12. The fellowship is organized by the group Leading Educators. The hope is to help build a coalition of educators who are anti-bias and anti-racism.

The group’s director of content and coaching, Tina De La Fe, tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that teachers in West Michigan are predominantly white women, although the student body is steadily growing in diversity.

“Teachers haven’t always traditionally had the type of training that allows them to reach all students equally. There is an opportunity gap. Some people call it an achievement gap," said De La Fe. "So, we want to make sure that teachers are doings that include all students, that are culturally responsive and that reflect all different kinds of identities.”

The application deadline is July 15.

The fellowship is a year-long commitment with a combination of virtual and in-person workshops.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.