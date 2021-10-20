Teal and blue pumpkins: The meaning behind the colors

A darker blue pumpkin signifies that a child holding it might be on the autism spectrum.

Halloween is just around the corner, and whether you'll be out with your kids or handing out candy from home, you might see some colorful pumpkins that have a special meaning.

The teal pumpkin movement signifies that a child carrying it has severe food allergies and needs non-food items. A home with one displayed signifies they have those options.

A darker blue pumpkin signifies that a child holding it might be on the autism spectrum and a home that displays a darker blue pumpkin is communicating that all are welcome and safe to trick or treat at their home.

Holistic child psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens says while these movements are helpful to raise awareness, the big take-away to remember for Halloween and beyond is that children are doing their best. Just walking up to the door might be a win for a child with special needs or behavioral challenges.

