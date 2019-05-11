KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man trapped inside a garbage truck is an emergency officers in the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety say they've never faced before.

But Squad 6 members of the technical rescue team knew what to do when they received a call for help early Monday morning. A man was asleep inside a dumpster behind a Kalamazoo business on Portage Street when the garbage truck came and emptied the load. The truck operator was about to compact the trash when he heard a call for help. The man now inside the truck was hurt and unable to climb out, but the KDPS technical rescue team saved him.

“Thankfully, the driver was aware enough to hear the screaming, stop the action and we were able to get the patient out before he got hurt any worse than just being dumped in there,” explained Lt. Timothy Loso. “He was very grateful to get out.”

The dumpster didn’t have any messy, rotting garbage in it, just cardboard for recycling. The man rescued from the truck was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

“It is very lucky he survived, “said Loso. “We’ve had other incidents where someone has been tossed into a garbage truck and it crushed the patient inside as they were pushing the garbage in.”

