Tearful Teacher of the Week explains to kindergartners they're happy tears

ZEELAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — We’ve got another outstanding West Michigan educator being recognized as the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Teacher of the Week.

It was an emotional surprise but she quickly explained to her kindergartners that she was crying happy tears.

Her students were filled with excitement and anticipation of the surprise, which caused a tearful reaction.

“That just confirms that this is my dream job, that I’m living my dream,” said Linsey Huizenga, a teacher at Adams Elementary School.

Mark Gronevelt the principal, said, “Ms. Huizenga works so hard as all our teachers do here. She does a great job with hands-on with our students and just puts in that extra effort. So, it was well deserved.”

“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher and kindergarten is my dream.” Laughing, she added, “They’re my favorite.”

She described what a typical day in her classroom is like, saying, “We play a lot of games,” and, “I love learning and I just want to make school fun.”

“Right now, we have a shortage of people coming into education. So, when we have amazing teachers like Mrs. Huizenga we want to hang onto them and encourage them. So, this is pretty great,” said Principal Gronevelt.

Huizenga said, “I just want to instill that learning in them and just to be lifelong learners and it’s fun to learn.”

The principal also pointed out why it’s so necessary to show our teachers gratitude.

“It’s a very difficult career, very difficult job and anybody that goes into education, it’s for the love of learning and it’s a love of these kids and everyone does their best to do what they can. So, a simple thank you goes a long way.”

“Just a sweet thank you is all we need,” said Huizenga.

