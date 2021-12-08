Teen accused of making threat on Kenowa Hills High School bus charged

School administrators told police that a 15-year-old student made verbal threats toward another student on a bus on Monday, Dec. 6.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating after threats were made to Kenowa Hills High School earlier this week.

By Tuesday, Kent County detectives had sent their report the Kent County Prosecutor's Office. The Prosecutor’s Office authorized misdemeanor charges of Intentional Threat to Commit Act of Violence against school, school employees, or students.

The school sent a letter home to parents regarding the situation.

School administrators have not released any information on discipline related to this incident, however, they did say they take all threats to the school seriously.

They're also reminding parents to talk with their children about making threats toward their school, even if it is meant as a joke or prank.

In the past few days, school districts across West Michigan have been inundated with reports of threats in the wake of the Oakland High School shooting.

