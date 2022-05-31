Teen charged after accidentally shooting, killing 13-year-old

The teen has been charged with careless discharge causing death after 13-year-old Gabriel Hojnacki was accidentally shot and killed on Saturday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 13-year-old boy has been charged in the accidental shooting death of Gabriel Hojnacki, 13.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Tuesday that the boy was charged with careless discharge causing death. His identity will not be released, Becker says.

The shooting happened Saturday night when the two boys were playing with a gun unsupervised at a home on Alpine Avenue between 8th and 9th Streets, police say.

Hojnacki was transported to a hospital for treatment after being shot in the chest. He later died at the hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody after the shooting.

Family members say Hojnacki was spunky, free-spirited and adventurous. He was a kind boy who was loved by everyone.

His family sent 13 ON YOUR SIDE a statement saying in part, "He loved many activities including fishing, going to his family's cabin, playing sports and riding with his friends. This is such a tragedy and we are all devastated."

Hojnacki attended Kenowa Hills Public Schools. Superintendent Gerald Hopkins released a statement about Hojnacki's death:

"Our staff is heartbroken at the tragic loss of Gabe. He was a very personable boy. He was very social and free spirited. He cared about his siblings and his friends and would do anything for them. He loved talking about snowboarding and his bikes and riding them with his friends."

A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the funeral expenses.

