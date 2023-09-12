16-year-old in critical condition after robbery turns into shooting in Grand Rapids

Police are searching for people who may have run from the store during the shooting.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A teen is critically hurt after a shooting in Grand Rapids, the Police Department said.

The shooting happened at a store around 6:55 p.m. on Kalamazoo Avenue SE, between Adams and Noble Streets.

Police say the shooting was part of a robbery.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old shot in the back of the store. Police rendered aid, and he was sent to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in critical condition.

"This... 16 year old is far too young to be involved in a violent incident like this," said Police Chief Eric Winstrom. "We're going to do everything we can to make sure that this all gets sorted out. But I'm not sure where the facts are going to lead us."

There is still a heavy police presence at the scene while the investigation is underway.

Police are talking to witnesses and looking for individuals who ran from the store during the robbery.

Officers believe there were at least five people inside the store, likely two employees, the young man who was shot and two other individuals.

Police believe no one else was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department or submit a tip anonymously through Silent Observer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

